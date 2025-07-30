Mark Schlereth goes off on NFL analytics 'morons' during epic rant
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has become more than just a game. The league has become a billion-dollar business where every aspect is put under the microscope.
Numbers have become a top priority for some in the sport. Being a Detroit Lions fan, every time I watch a game, I have to see the percentages on if the team will convert their fifth fourth down of the game.
Having those analytics is important to a coach; however, is it the end-all-be-all like it sis pushed on the fans who are watching the game.
To three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth, those analytics guys have no clue what goes on during a regular week at an NFL facility.
In an interview with Dan Dakich on "Don't @ Me", Schlereth went off on the analytics side of the game, even calling them "freaking morons."
Schlereth recalled a conversation with a so-called analytics person where he asked the person if they knew how many two-point plays the team goes through during practice on a given week. The person told Schlereth he didn't know.
There is a place for analytics in the game of football. However, there is also a place for gut feelings. Maybe not getting lost on either side of the spectrum would be beneficial to players, coaches, and fans.
