'The Ariel Helwani Show' guest pleads for someone to stop 'Power Slap'
By Tyler Reed
When the sport of "Power Slap" was first introduced to audiences, I felt robbed. My brother and I used to do that to each other all that time, and knowing that I could have made cash off of my pain is a sickening feeling.
No matter my problems, UFC CEO Dana White has cashed in on a sport that sees people smack the eve- loving you know what out of each other.
Many find the sport way more gruesome than MMA or boxing. On Wednesday, Ariel Helwani had Dr. Mike Varshavski on his show, and during their conversation. Varshavski went all in on Power Slap.
Varshavski stated that the sport of Power Slap is what takes the worst part of any combat sport and celebrates it.
Head trauma has been a big issue in the fight game since its inception, and it also took national headlines this week when a shooter attempted to attack NFL headquarters, citing that he had CTE from playing football in his past.
Dr. Varshavski claims that the sport is taking the healthy side of combat, like cardio, and only giving its participants harmful effects.
The message here is important, but I feel like if you're signing up for something where someone can slap you in the face as hard as they can, then you're not really worried about the side effects that come with it.
