Madden 26 rookie ratings have little faith in number one overall pick Cam Ward
By Tyler Reed
Video game fans have been soaking up the second edition of EA Sports' college football video game franchise since its triumphant return last summer.
Now, it is almost time to retire from the college ranks and begin your journey in the NFL with "Madden 26."
The Madden franchise has been the most popular video game of my lifetime, and it doesn't seem like that will be slowing down anytime soon.
On Wednesday, EA Sports released the ratings for rookies in the game. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter leads the way with an 84 rating. However, number one overall pick Cam Ward might be feeling a little disrespected.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward earned a 71 overall rating in his first appearance in the iconic video game franchise.
If these ratings are realistic, then it may be a long season for Ward and the Titans, but something tells me the rookie quarterback isn't interested in a fantasy rating that some people from a video game company gave him.
Becoming the first pick in the NFL Draft means you are going to a team that has its work cut out for them. Ward knows the assignment that is in front of him. Check the updated ratings after two weeks in the regular season. I bet they will be different than what they are now.
