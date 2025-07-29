Rams stars have starstruck moment when meeting Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for their third straight postseason appearance when the NFL season begins in two months.
The Rams have continued to be the team to surprise everyone. A team that has dealt with a laundry list of injuries the past few seasons, the Rams continue to defy odds with back-to-back 10-7 seasons.
One reason the Rams continue to be a success on the field is due to their ability to make good decisions in the NFL Draft.
2024 first-round pick Jared Verse looked like a machine in his rookie season, which is something the Rams will be counting on in 2025.
However, Verse is not a machine; he is human. We know that because Verse and teammate Byron Young were absolutely starstruck meeting Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin at Rams camp.
No matter the generation, everyone knows and loves Culkin for his role as Kevin McAlister in "Home Alone." But Gen-Z and younger Millennials know Song from her role in the "Suite Life of Zack & Cody", which was an absolute banger of a show on Disney Channel in its day.
Normally, it is the athletes who are causing a stir, but for one day, two childhood icons could be the reason for joy on the Rams' practice field.
