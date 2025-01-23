Coaching carousel spins on, Jayden Daniels and early NFL Draft talk in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Doesn't it feel weird without "Thursday Night Football?"...Some bad games this season, but still a case of 'You don't know what you got 'til it's gone'...Let's go...Best head coaching candidates remaining after the Jets hire Aaron Glenn...2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Texans fire president Greg Grissom...Kevin O'Connell named PWFA Coach of the Year...Tom Brady downplays his role in the Raiders head coaching search...Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels is having the best rookie season in NFL history...How Jayden Daniels convinced the Commanders he'd be a star...Tom Brady compares Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels to legendary golfer...Titans won't pass on 'generational talent' with No. 1 pick of NFL Draft...2025 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's Round 1 pick predictions...Travis Hunter’s No. 1 pick odds for 2025 NFL Draft soar after Titans’ ‘generational’ remark...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing AFC, NFC Championship game matchups...Norway becomes the first major league to abandon VAR, but will others follow?...Lawsuit accuses Yankees' Hall of Famer, wife of covering up child sexual abuse...Browns' Kevin Stefanski taking back play-calling duties won't end well in Cleveland...Kevin Durant names NBA team where he had 'most fun' playing and the Warriors aren't one of them...
Patrick Mahomes had this to say about how NFL referees call his games
Caitlin Clark and Peyton Manning team up for new TV commercial
Mauricio Pochettino's first viral USMNT moment is hilarious
Kyrie Irving admits he almost 'dropped a tear' after reaching career milestone
Don't look now, but the Detroit Pistons are roaring
LIV Golf is offering a unique viewing experience to start the 2025 season
Manchester City could hit new low if they're eliminated from Champions League
Why golf became an NFL star’s favorite off-season hobby
Sean McVay would like clarity on Matthew Stafford's future "sooner than later"
This British cheesesteak is the greatest insult to Philadelphia since Rocky V
LaMelo Ball & Puma team up to create iconic TMNT sneakers (PHOTOS)
Cam Newton is the only person on Earth to leave Stephen A. Smith without speech
The skies might be getting every friendlier for sports bettors
Class act - but would want to watch what he puts in the drink
An inside look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up for Paris.
Will the Bills issue the same kind of warning to Patrick Mahomes?
They typically do not let them go like this anymore (which is probably a good thing)
Did you forget to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day?
This may be fishiest member of Bills Mafia
From Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, this is gonna be a good one
A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper or Travis Kelce might disagree, but it's tough to argue now
