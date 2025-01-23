Coaching carousel spins on, Jayden Daniels and early NFL Draft talk in today's Roundup

👀 Watch out Jalen Hurts?



Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr says they will hit Eagles QB #JalenHurts if he runs like a RB



"we are going to hit him that way. That's their decision if they want to get him hit the way that he gets hit"https://t.co/ZCfqwTKQDK pic.twitter.com/DkhcWE9zqM