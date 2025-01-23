Mauricio Pochettino has hilarious viral moment after USMNT friendly win (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Mauricio Pochettino seems to be settling in just fine as head coach of the United States men's national team. The Argentine must be adjusting to life in America pretty well because he's picked up at least one of Americans' favorite phrases.
After the USMNT's 3-0 friendly win against Costa Rica in Orlando, Pochettino hilariously shared that slang while describing the competitive desire of Diego Luna, the talented, 21-year-old winger from Real Salt Lake.
In his postgame interview with TNT, Pochettino recounted how Luna wanted to keep playing after breaking his nose in the first half. The coach wanted to sub out the player "because his nose was bleeding," but the team doctor gave the OK for Luna to return to the game.
Luna made an immediate impact, playing a perfectly weighted through-ball to Brian White for the U.S.'s first goal.
Luna's toughness impressed Pochettino. "The first action? Assist and we score," he said.
And then Pochettino gave Luna more high praise: "I said, 'Big balls.'"
The TNT panel immediately erupted in laughter. Pochettino seemed unsure if he used the term correctly, but analyst Kyle Martino reassured him that his usage was spot-on.
"Everyone knows what that means," Martino said.
Pochettino eventually rephrased his thoughts on Luna. "He showed great character," he said.
