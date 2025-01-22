LaMelo Ball & Puma team up to create iconic TMNT sneakers (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
If you were wondering about a millennial sports blogger's favorite topics, he would tell you that nostalgia takes up a lot of his time.
For instance, this particular sports blogger would tell you he became a Charlotte Hornets fan in the 90s because their color combination was too much for his three-year-old mind to contain.
RELATED: NBA fans trash LaMelo Ball despite dropping 34 points
This so-called blogger will also tell you that one of his favorite cartoons growing up was the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'
Now, tell this same person that when he is 31 years old that a player from his favorite team would do a collaboration where the turtles would be on his sneakers.
Ladies and gentlemen, the day has finally come. The dream has been realized. LaMelo Ball and Puma are dropping the greatest sneakers of all time.
It's happening, sweetheart. A collection of shoes based on turtles of the teenage variety will soon hit the shelves.
"The collection includes TMNT-inspired colorways of each model from Melo’s MB signature line. The new styles include the MB.01 Baxter Stockman, MB.04 Raphael & Donatello, MB.04 Leonardo & Michelangelo, and MB.03 Lo Krang.
The fifth secret drop, saved for collectors of all four original colorways, is dedicated to the Turtles' #1 archnemesis, none other than Shredder. Taking the form of the MB.04, the MB.04 Shredder is subject to sizing and availability while supplies last."
Take all of my money! Folks, if you are lucky, you could be shredding the streets with a brand-new pair of Shedder shoes. Could life get any better?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL:…While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’