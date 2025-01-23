LIV Golf is offering a unique viewing experience to start the 2025 season
By Matt Reed
For those watching in America, LIV Golf's first broadcast of the 2025 season will come in the morning, however, the players will have a very different experience when they tee off in Saudi Arabia. FOX will unveil its coverage of the tour under the floodlights on Feb. 6, creating a truly unique golf viewing experience.
The season kicks off this weekend in the Middle East, and although American viewers will be watching the event in the middle of the day, the golfers themselves will be playing their rounds in the evening when the sun goes down.
This isn't something that we see very often in the sport, at least not with lights fully in use during a tournament. There's been plenty of PGA Tour events in the past that finish later than expected due to playoffs or slow pace of play that conclude with the sun setting, however, playing under the lights could present a different experience not just for the players but fans as well.
For FOX, it makes sense that they want to have the sport highlighted during the daytime, especially so it's not competing against evening college basketball and the other happenings involving Super Bowl Weekend and the leadup to the NFL's championship game.
Meanwhile, there's a lot of upside in LIV experimenting with start times because it opens the door for more events like this in the future, whether it be in Saudi Arabia again or another location around the world. The only thing that has really set LIV apart from the PGA Tour has been its willingness to take on new paths, most notably dabbling in team competitions and hosting 54-hole tournaments.
Even players like Rory McIlroy have recognized LIV's ability to pursue different ideas that could make the sport more interesting, which could be a sign that the league is open to fully commit to being completely independent of the PGA in the long term.
