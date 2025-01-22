College football's way-too-early rankings for the 2025 season have been released
By Tyler Reed
It hasn't even been a full week since the Ohio State Buckeyes took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
However, fans are already turning their attention to the 2025 season and what may be in store for their favorite team.
RELATED: Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Merchandise, How to Buy
Thankfully, there are college football sickos everywhere, including at Sports Illustrated, that have dropped an early look at the potential top 10 teams to start next season.
Take a look below:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Oregon
6. Clemson
7. Georgia
8. Alabama
9. Illinois
10. Miami
The. crew over at Sports Illustrated believes that the Texas Longhorns will be the number one overall team to start the season.
The reigning national champions are not far behind, as the Buckeyes are projected to be second when the season begins.
The top five is dominated by the Big Ten. Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon have grabbed three of the five spots.
However, this may not go over well with the majority of the country. Still, the SEC has a claim over the number one spot with the Longhorns, as well as Georgia and Alabama, starting at seventh and eighth, respectively.
It is a long time until August, so for now, this early look at the top teams in 2025 will have to hold you over. It's not goodbye but see you later, college football.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL:…While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction'