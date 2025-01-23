Kyrie Irving admits he almost 'dropped a tear' after reaching career milestone
The Dallas Mavericks' struggles are imminent in the 2024-25 NBA season and the key reason behind that is the absence of Luka Doncic due to a calf injury.
But on a positive note, it has allowed Kyrie Irving to become the primary scorer for the Mavericks.
While Kai has failed to help the Mavs win games consistently, he is having a terrific stretch on an individual level. It included Irving's impressive performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
RELATED: Kyrie Irving gives stern response to his 2025 NBA All-Star selection debate
Despite the Mavs suffering a 115-114 loss at the hands of the Timberwolves, Irving finished the night with 36 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Following his impressive scoring night, the 32-year-old crossed a major scoring milestone in his career. The 2016 NBA champ crossed the 18,000-point mark. After the game, Irving shared his honest opinion on this achievement.
"I’m excited about that! Seriously. I was about to drop a tear, no cap… That’s a lot of f***ing points in the best league in the world for a 6’1” guard like myself," Irving said.
Irving has established himself as an elite scorer throughout his NBA career as he primarily uses his insane handles to get the better of opponents.
But at times, many forget that he is still 6'1" and it's a great achievement to reach 18,000 points at that height.
RELATED: NBA fans troll Kyrie Irving for his recent take on 'Earth is flat'
Kai is the 83rd player in NBA history to reach this milestone. With this individual accolade under his belt, it's time for the veteran guard to lead the Mavericks to a better record.
Sure, they are still two games above the .500 mark, but the Mavs have already fallen to the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest Mock Draft: Abdul Carter on the rise
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released
NBA: Warriors’ owner making GM’s job difficult
MLB: Ichiro joins Derek Jeter in exclusive HOF club