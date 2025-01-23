Kevin Durant names team where he had 'most fun' playing, it's not the Warriors
A couple of decades ago, players took pride in spending their entire career with one NBA team. However, in the modern era, its common to see stars switch teams if they feel the need.
Kevin Durant is the perfect example as he chose to be a villain for the majority of the NBA community instead of retiring ringless. Hence, he formed a super team with the Golden State Warriors.
But that's not the only super team of the Slim Reaper's career as he also played for the Brooklyn Nets and is currently a member of the Phoenix.
The Nets had Kyrie Irving and James Harden by his side, while he has Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the Suns. But what is the favorite team that KD has ever played on? Well, the answer is the Nets.
"I wouldn’t say there’s just one lesson I learned. I just really appreciate my time here. I didn’t know how it would feel moving into New York, living in New York, playing basketball in New York. I was a little nervous, to be honest, to move here,” Durant said. “But once I got settled in and figured out my routine here, it was the most fun I had in a long time playing ball. I’ll tell you that. So I wouldn’t say it was just one lesson, but I just really enjoyed myself. Regardless of the chaos that was going around, I had a great time suiting up and putting on for these fans and for the borough of Brooklyn.”
As far as a team's accomplishment is concerned, Durant's tenure with the Nets was far from idea. After all, injuries didn't really allow KD, Irving, and Harden to gel together as teammates.
Despite that, the former NBA fans loved playing for the Nets due to their fanbase. After all, New Yorkers are known to be one of the most passionate groups of basketball fans.
