Caitlin Clark, Peyton Manning team up for new TV commercial (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark has spent her offseason everywhere but a basketball court, rejecting a very lucrative offer to join Unrivaled, the new 3x3 women's basketball league, and choosing to play lots of golf and attend various sporting events, including a trip to Kansas City to watch her beloved Chiefs with Taylor Swift.
Turns out, Clark has continued to dabble in acting.
The Indiana Fever star teamed up with another member of Indianapolis sports royalty — Colts great Peyton Manning — in a new commercial for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is located.
In the ad, Clark and Manning are in an operating room performing heart surgery.
"i don't think that's right, Peyton," Clark says.
"Being a heart surgeon is tough," Manning replies.
"I know, the whole cardiac team at Ascension St. Vincent is so skilled," Clark says.
"They can do it all, even the most complex heart surgeries," Manning says.
The commercial then cuts to a wide shot with a teddy bear on the operating table.
"How about if we leave it to the professionals?" Clark sums up.
Clark has already followed in Manning's footsteps by appearing on "Saturday Night Live" last year. Maybe she'll get a call from Lorne Michaels to host the show someday.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year spent her 23rd birthday on Wednesday at the Fever training facility, where she was serenaded by coaches and staff and buried 50 of 54 3-point shots.
