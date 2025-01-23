Titans won't pass on 'generational talent' with No. 1 pick, but which talent?
By Joe Lago
It's never too early for NFL teams to set smoke screens before the draft to disguise who they're really interested in selecting with their first-round picks.
Chad Brinker, the Tennessee Titans' president of football operations, covered the team's plans for the No. 1 overall pick in a thick fog with one cryptic comment during Wednesday's introductory press conference for general manager Mike Borgonzi.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft," Brinker said. "We won't do that."
Brinker's statement hung in the air, leaving league observers to wonder which "talent" he was talking about. Only a few prospects in the 2025 draft class could be characterized as "generational."
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the most obvious player who fits the description. The Colorado cornerback and wide receiver has the ability to make an immediate impact as a play-maker on defense and offense.
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has his draft stock rising, at least in the latest mock drafts, as an explosive pass-game disrupter. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Clark is drawing comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Or maybe Brinker was talking about the consensus No. 1 quarterback, Cam Ward of Miami? The Titans couldn't be blamed for moving on from starter Will Levis, the 2023 second-round pick who has thrown for 21 touchdowns but also 16 interceptions in 21 career games.
Despite his eye-raising proclamation, Brinker insisted that Borgonzi, who spent the last three years as the Kansas City Chiefs' assistant GM, will make all the final calls on the team's draft picks.
"We're not going to make rash decisions to try and try and improve the roster in ways we don't think should happen," Borgonzi told reporters. "We'll supplement in free agency, but we want to build through the draft. We need to build that core foundation of players to really change the culture, and that takes a little bit of time."
“Draft picks are our biggest form of currency,” he added. “So when there’s opportunities to trade back to collect more picks, we’re going to do that.”
Trade back? Oh, NFL Draft Smoke Screen Season has definitely arrived.
