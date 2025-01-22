Ichiro joins Derek Jeter in exclusive Baseball Hall of Fame club
By Max Weisman
Baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki was announced as a baseball Hall of Famer on Tuesday, becoming the 62nd first-ballot Hall of Famer and the first Japanese baseball player to be elected to Cooperstown. There was no doubt that Ichiro, who played nine years in the Nippon Baseball League in Japan before 19 years in the MLB, was getting into the Hall.
The only question was whether or not he'd become the second unanimous Hall of Famer following Yankees legendary closer Mariano Rivera's election in 2019. Just like Derek Jeter's election to Cooperstown in 2020, somehow, someway, Ichiro wasn't elected unanimously, missing the mark by one single vote.
It is beyond astounding that Ichiro, who spent the majority of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, wasn't unanimously elected. Let's go through his career accolades.
Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, achieving both each year from 2001-2010. He was AL MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2001. Ichiro won a Silver Slugger Award in 2001, 2007 and 2009 and was the AL batting champion in 2001 and 2004. He led the AL in stolen bases in 2001 -- you can see why he won Rookie of the Year and MVP -- and set the MLB record for hits in a single season, 262, in 2004. He is also a member of the 3,000 hit club.
"Ichiro Suzuki's MLB career didn't start until he was 27 and he still finished with 3,089 hits," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote on X. "He played 19 seasons in the big leagues before retiring at 45. Before that, he spent nine years in Japan and batted .353/.421/.522 with another 1,278 hits. All-time great."
Across his MLB career, Ichiro hit .311 with 117 home runs, 780 RBI and 509 stolen bases. He finished his career with a total wins-above-replacement of 60. Whoever didn't vote for him should come forward and officially apologize not only to Ichiro but to all of the baseball fans out there. How can you not vote for this guy? What was he missing in his career? The New York Post's Jon Heyman didn't hold back on this anonymous voter.
"Ichiro missed unanimity by 1 vote. Please step forward, you numbskull," he wrote on X.
RELATED: Ultra-Rare Paul Skenes rookie card found by 11-year-old collector
Two other legendary players reached the 75% threshold needed to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Billy Wagner, who spent most of his career with the Houston Astros, got in during his last year of eligibility. Wagner is one of eight MLB relievers to record at least 400 saves and will be immortalized in Cooperstown forever.
The third player elected was CC Sabathia. Sabathia, known for his time in Cleveland and with the New York Yankees, will be the 63rd first-ballot Hall of Famer, becoming elected in his first year along with Ichiro.
All three legendary baseballers will be inducted on Sunday, July 27 at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.
