Tom Brady downplays his role in the Raiders head coaching search
By Max Weisman
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of making the franchise's biggest decision since Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the franchise in October 2024. The team is looking for its third head coach in four years and its fourth general manager in the same time frame. On a Wednesday appearance on Fox Sports' The Herd, hosted by Colin Cowherd, Brady addressed his role in the team's search.
"Right now, it's a great ownership group," Brady said. "There's other great people involved. I'm one voice. It's so collaborative. I think this process of learning is so important. So, that's kind of where it's at."
Here's his full conversation with Cowherd.
After missing out on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was announced as the Chicago Bears new head coach on Tuesday, the Raiders need to pivot. It was assumed that Brady wanted Johnson because the two are both offensive-minded, but Brady told Cowherd that Bill Belichick, who was a defensive-minded head coach, still had his hands all over the offense and it's not necessarily offensive or defensive-minded when it comes to a head coach.
"This whole puzzle with an offensive coach, defensive coach — it should be about great people doing great things, working collaboratively, being humble, learning every year," Brady said. "You're always trying to up your game every year. I feel like that's what I always try to do as a player. I don't see that as any different in football or in business. Everybody should always be looking to improve and understand where weaknesses are, how to improve their weaknesses and continue to build on their strengths."
Brady, who will calling his first Super Bowl this year as Fox's lead analyst in their football coverage, will remain a part of the network's broadcasting team even as he will serve as a minority owner with Las Vegas. After 23 years playing in the NFL, the guy just can't stay away from football.
