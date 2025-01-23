Best head coaching candidates remaining after the Jets hire Aaron Glenn
By Max Weisman
The available head coaching candidates are shrinking following the New York Jets officially hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the 22nd head coach in Jets history. Glenn joins former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (Patriots) and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (Bears) as coaches who have been hired in this year's coaching carousel.
There are four head coaching vacancies remaining: The Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints. That leaves four head coaching candidates to get hired for 2025. Let's take a look at the best ones.
Pete Carroll:
Carroll was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023, mutually parting ways with the team after the 2023 season. Like Vrabel, Carroll took a year off from coaching and might not rejoin the sidelines in 2025. However, Carroll interviewed for the Raiders head coaching vacancy and, out of the names on this list, has the most accolades and success. Carroll led the Seahawks to two straight Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, winning Super Bowl 48. Carroll won five NFC West titles and made ten playoff appearances during his time in the Pacific Northwest.
Mike McCarthy:
After rumors of a potential return to the Dallas Cowboys after his contract had expired, Dallas made the decision to move on from McCarthy. The former Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach had interviewed with the Chicago Bears before they hired Ben Johnson and will interview with the Saints next week. McCarthy spent 13 years in Green Bay, winning six NFC North titles and Super Bowl 45. He replaced Jason Garrett in Dallas and made the playoffs three out of the five years he was there, but the Cowboys still couldn't get to the NFC Championship. McCarthy is a good head coach, and with the right roster, he can turn a team around.
Steve Spagnuolo:
Despite coaching in the playoffs, Spagnuolo has virtually interviewed with three teams: The Jets, Raiders and Jaguars. Spagnuolo has been the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019 and has turned their defense into one of the best in the league. The Chiefs have allowed more than 25 points just four times in the past two seasons and are in the top 10 in yards allowed for the second straight year. He was also the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants when they upset the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl 42. Spags' head coaching record might be why teams would hesitate on him, 11-41 in three years with the then-St. Louis Rams and as the Giants interim head coach. However, you can't look at the Chiefs' defense and not want Spagnuolo to lead your team.
Joe Brady:
Finally, let's talk about Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady entered the NFL after coaching Joe Burrow at LSU during their undefeated run to a championship in 2019. He joined the Bills' coaching staff in 2022 as their quarterbacks coach and was named Buffalo's offensive coordinator this season after having the job in the interim in 2023. The Bills are fifth in the league in yards per game, despite Buffalo not having as many offensive weapons for Josh Allen as they have in the past. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left the team in free agency and Allen's top target this season has been Khalil Shakir. Despite not having a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since 2018, Allen has had one of his best seasons and could win MVP. Brady has revamped the Bills' offense without a true No. 1 wide receiver, and while Allen being the quarterback has certainly helped, Brady has interviewed with the Bears and Saints and should be heavily considered for the Saints' job.
