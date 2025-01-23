Manchester City could hit new low if they're eliminated from Champions League
By Matt Reed
It's been many years since Manchester City have been in this position, but for the first time in the Pep Guardiola era the club are really facing adversity in 2025.
Forget the fact that City are 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. Or even that the club have had to battle through many key injuries this season like Rodri, John Stones, Ederson and many others.
City have become one of the elite clubs in the European landscape, which in simpler terms means they've been able to succeed on the biggest stage; the UEFA Champions League. However, this campaign has been quite different, and in the competition's first year under its new structure the 2023 winners could be going home early.
The revamped Champions League structure still features 32 clubs, but with no group stage any longer the tournament has become a free-for-all battle as teams aim to finish inside the top 24. The eight clubs automatically book their place in the last 16, while clubs ranked 9 through 24 will face off to build out those final eight spots in the next round.
As Guardiola's, and many around the soccer world, would not have expected heading into this season, Man City sit in 25th place with one match remaining in the League Phase. That means if City don't win their final match against Club Brugge and receive some help from others, they'll be knocked out of the competition.
