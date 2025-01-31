The Big Lead

All-Star snubs, Tez Johnson rising and more NFL Draft chatter in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts during a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
TGIF...Let's go...Hawks' Trae Young coins a new term after shocking 2025 NBA All-Star selection snub...This is the biggest All-Star snub of 2025...Biggest snubs from the 2025 NBA All-Star reserves...Thumbs down? NBA teams react to All-Star reserves snubs...Mark Cuban's 'insane' prediction after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving snubbed from 2025 NBA All-Star game...Oregon WR Tez Johnson shows off playmaking skills at Senior Bowl practices...Bo Nix's adopted brother is putting on a show at the Senior Bowl...2025 NFL Draft quarterback class reviews by scouts, execs should have QB-desperate teams concerned...Giants' Joe Schoen is mostly right about team's offensive talent ahead of 2025 NFL DraftAs his state of the league address looms, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is once again stalked by officiating...Texas' Arch Manning sitting as 2025 Heisman Trophy odds favorite proves we need to slow down on hype...Former Fox Sports personality sues Fox, embattled network executive, alleging assault...The NFL Pro Bowl needs a drastic change, or else just shut the show down...Sam Darnold: A lot is gonna happen, just going to talk to my agent and figure it out...

WWE Royal Rumble: CM Punk installed as new betting favorite after fan surge

Saquon Barkley's Super Bowl rooting interest has changed a lot in two years

Suns' Devin Booker right about expanding NBA All-Star rosters after snub

Zion Williamson says New Orleans Pelicans are doing something against his wishes

Bronny James looked annoyed after receiving MVP chants in Washington

The top 15 celeb cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 you will adore

Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr share concerns about Jimmy Butler

Ryan Day doesn't rule out an eventual jump to the NFL

Cam Newton makes ridiculous statement about his career accolades

TMZ: Travis Kelce won't attend Grammys with Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl

Bill Gates interview: Stories of a wild, wonky youth

It's called having Tom Brady as your quarterback...

The aforementioned Tez Johnson, who is a 5-9, 156-pounder

Some good (dorky) trash talk here

More good trash talk here.

That's paying it forward

He's saying what a lot of people are thinking

A fun subplot to next season in the AFC West, where the Chiefs also reside

For people of a certain age, kind of cool

Maybe the most JT has ever spoken?

No Clydesdales, but not too bad for a SB commercial

Still not touching this one though

Kinda puts some things in perspective...

And now, your moment of zen

