Former Fox Sports personality sues Fox, embattled network executive, alleging assault
A former on-air personality for Fox Sports and FS1 has filed a lawsuit alleging she was assaulted by network executive Charlie Dixon.
As Katie Strang of The Athletic reported Friday, Julie Stewart-Binks claims in her suit that she was sexually assaulted by Dixon at a hotel, during a meeting he organized on the premise of discussing her 2016 Super Bowl week duties.
Dixon, the executive vice president of content for FS1, is also a named defendant in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji.
According to Strang, Stewart-Binks' complaint notes that she detailed the allegations against Dixon to a Fox human resources official in 2017 but that Fox “egregiously made the deliberate decision to protect Dixon and allow a sexual predator to remain an executive at Fox for nearly a decade.”
Fox provided this statement to The Athletic: “These allegations are from over eight years ago. At the time, we promptly hired a third-party firm to investigate and addressed the matter based on their findings.”
Stewart-Binks' allegation, and Fox's response, adds important context to Faraji's suit, which claimed "she was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity" for more than a decade.
Stewart-Binks worked at Fox until 2017, when her contract was not renewed. To the extent any third-party investigation "addressed the matter," as Fox claims, the substance of the two lawsuits suggest Fox's culture — including Dixon's role at the company — was unaffected by any investigations.
