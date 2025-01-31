Bronny James looked annoyed after receiving MVP chants in Washington (Video)
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming fresh off a shocking defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers in their current road trip.
However, the Purple and Gold shrugged off the defeat with a dominant win over the Washington Wizards. The Lakers walked away with a 134-96 win where the likes of LeBron James, Shake Milton, and Rui Hachimura spearheaded the team's offense.
Speaking of the James family, it seems like rookie guard Bronny James has finally earned a spot in head coach JJ Redick's rotations as he played 12 minutes during the Lakers' one-sided win over the Wizards.
RELATED: Despite playing just 11 games for LA Lakers Bronny James is better than LeBron James in one area
James Jr. also played 15 minutes during the Lakers' previous defeat where he had an abysmal performance. While the 20-year-old still had an off-shooting night, he finished the game with five points.
One moment which caught the eyes of many fans was when James Jr. was present at the free-throw line preparing to make it count from the charity stripe, a surprising chant engulfed the Wizards arena.
Yes, the Lakers rookie received MVP chants from the crowd in Washington, but it hardly had a positive impact on the young guard.
It was evidently a sarcastic chant made to mock his underwhelming season. Moreover, it's apparent from the above-attached clip that the crowd managed to get under Bronny's skin as the former USC Trojans star looked annoyed by it.
Considering Bronny's reaction to the MVP shower, fans shouldn't be taken aback if this becomes a norm whenever he is on the court playing in road games. After all, NBA fans can be very brutal when they make up their mind to mock a player.
