Giants' Joe Schoen is mostly right about team's offensive talent ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Giants general manager Joe Schoen discussed his approach to the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, and noted that the team is in better shape offensively than the numbers might have you believe.
Speaking to Sirius XM radio, Schoen said that while their hunt for quarterbacks continues in earnest, he likes the other pieces they have offensively.
“The way, four of our five starting offensive linemen coming back,” Schoen said. “In Malik Nabers, you have a No. 1 receiver on the roster. Young tight end that was really promising this year in Theo Johnson. [Running back] Tyrone Tracy. The cupboard’s not bare offensively.”
RELATED: A lot has changed in two years in terms of Saquon Barkley's Super Bowl rooting interest
On the surface, that may seem a bit absurd to say, when you look at how last season went in New York. The Giants were among the most hapless offensive teams in the NFL last year, ranking 31st in scoring at just 16.1 points per game, and 30th in total yards on the year. They ranked 23rd in rushing yards and 28th in passing yards, while ranking 30th in net passing yards per attempt.
But, if you look beyond the overall numbers, there are some legitimate bright spots. Malik Nabers was, in fact, a bona fide number one receiver in his rookie year despite having one of the worst quarterback rooms in football throwing to him, posting 1,204 yards and seven scores on 109 catches. Likewise, Wan'Dale Robinson emerged as a solid option in his third year in the league, setting career highs for total yards (699), receptions (93) and touchdowns (three).
And Tracy, much like Schoen said, looked shockingly competent in replacing Saquon Barkley, posting 1,123 total yards and six total touchdowns in 12 starts on the year.
Schoen went out of his way to praise the offensive line, but given the numbers, returning four of five starters may not be ideal. Pro Football Network ranked them 27th in the NFL on the year, pointing out that they ranked 28th in pressure rate allowed (quarterbacks were pressured on 38.4 percent of snaps) despite their quarterbacks holding onto the ball for relatively short amounts of time compared to other teams. Even with that shorter hold time, they ranked 21st in sacks allowed.
Overall, though, Schoen is right; compared to other teams near the top of the Draft, there is plenty to be excited about in terms of young talent on this roster, and it should give fans hope that, if they can stabilize the offensive line and find themselves a quarterback, their decade of misery could be coming to an end sooner than later.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Matthew Stafford is coming back next season
CBB: Kentucky fans should let Coach Cal have it
NBA: Adam Silver floats wacky rule changes
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny