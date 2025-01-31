Hawks' Trae Young coins a new term after shocking 2025 NBA All-Star selection snub
Playing in the NBA All-Star game can be a refreshing experience for many players during the middle of a hard-fought regular season.
Speaking of which, the 24 players for the 2025 NBA All-Star game were recently revealed and it's safe to say fans had a few disappointments with the final list.
A couple of deserving players were snubbed of a chance to play in the illustrious event. While most made noise about the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball missing the chance to become a first-time All-Star, others believed the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young suffered a worse fate.
Keeping that in mind, Young recently took out his frustration on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, where he used his name to cleverly coin a new term post his 2025 NBA All-Star game snub.
"And it’s no longer getting 'snubbed' it’s getting 'Traed' at this point. Sorry to my fans.. it’ll change eventually! All right, talk soon!" Young tweeted.
Young is currently playing in the seventh NBA season of his career. While Trae has played in the All-Star game, many would argue he deserved at least a couple of more selection.
A key reason many give behind Young being left off the honor is due to his inefficient shooting while playing on a team with a losing record.
Sure, he is shooting just 40.0% from the field. But Young has other ways to impact the game when he's on the court.
For starters, he is currently leading the league in assists per game with 11.4 dishes per game. Along with that, Trae is also averaging 22.5 points per game.
All things considered, a case can certainly be made for Young to earn the fourth NBA All-Star appearance of his career. But as things remain right now, he will have to watch the game from the sidelines.
