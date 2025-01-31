Mark Cuban's 'insane' prediction after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving snub from 2025 NBA All-Star game
The final list for the 2025 NBA All-Star game is now out and despite having a great start to the season, no player from the Dallas Mavericks made the cut.
While it was expected for Luka Doncic, who has missed a substantial amount of games due to a calf injury, many are shocked by not seeing Kyrie Irving's name.
RELATED: Kyrie Irving gives stern response to his 2025 NBA All-Star selection debate
Sure, the Mavericks have spiraled downward amid Luka's absence, Irving had been giving his best in this tough time for the organization.
Amid seeing the lack of recognition for the Mavs stars, former majority owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban launched subtle taunt at the league via his official X (Formerly Known as Twitter) handle.
"Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol NBA gonna NBA. JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going," Cuban tweeted.
There is no doubt that the Mavs are home to two of the most talented superstars in the NBA right now. However, considering the team's standing in the Western Conference combined with the level of talent available out there, it's somewhat understandable that they were skipped from the honor.
Either way, as Cuban suggested, it could indeed turn out to be a bad move for the NBA as the league has been struggling to generate great ratings for the All-Star game.
Although one way to counter it is the new All-Star game format which certainly holds great promise this year's event, only time will tell if the bet will actually pay off for the biggest basketball league in the world.
