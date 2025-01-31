This is the biggest All-Star snub of 2025
By Max Weisman
The NBA's All-Star reserves for both the Eastern and Western Conference were released Thursday night, and there were a couple of notable snubs not affected by injuries including Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. However, the biggest snub this season is Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.
Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points per game, and although he isn't first or second on the Kings in that category, he's leading the entire league in rebounds, averaging 14.5 per game. If he finishes the season in the league lead it would be his third straight rebounding title. He's also first in double-doubles recorded and third in triple-doubles.
The inclusion of Alperen Şengün over Sabonis is the most head-scratching part of the snub. Sabonis is averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game, while having a much better shooting percentage, three-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage. Şengün, though, plays on the second-best team in the West, the Houston Rockets, and there was likely a feeling of need to include someone from the Rockets.
That logic isn't stopping fans from reacting to Sabonis' snub.
"I mean this whole heartedly when I say that Domantas Sabonis is the biggest all star snub in NBA history," one fan wrote on X.
"Sabonis gets nooooo respect," another wrote. "It's insane. So he'll go two consecutive years without an All-Star appearance but will be All-NBA again."
"Another year another Domantas Sabonis All-Star snub," a third lamented.
Another reason Sabonis' season might be getting dismissed as an All-Star caliber year is the Kings' lackluster record. Currently Sacramento sits in 10th in the West with a 24-23 record. However, with Sabonis on the floor the Kings outscore opponents by 5.9 points per 100 possessions, the mark of an impact player.
For the second straight year the All-Star game will not feature the Kings forward. All-Star game festivities have changed this season. Four teams will compete in a mini-tournament in which the goal is to be the first team to hit 40 points. The games will take place on Sunday, February 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
