Matthew Stafford announces his plans for the 2025 season
By Max Weisman
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wants to be on the football field next season, and while he wants to remain in Los Angeles it's unclear who he'll play for. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford's contract situation with the Rams could cause the two teams to part ways.
"My understanding is that Matthew Stafford does, in fact, plan to play next season," Rapoport said. "This is essentially what he's sort of communicated to the Rams. He wanted to take some time off and basically told them 'I feel good, I don't see why I wouldn't play', so my understanding, again, is that he plans to play."
RELATED: Super Bowl LIX advertising to break commercial windfall record: report
"That is not exactly the whole story for the Rams," Rapoport added. "He's due $27 million next year not guaranteed on his contract... I would imagine they would have to look at his contract again."
Last offseason, Stafford and the Rams revised his contract and he would be owed $49.6 million against the cap this season. If traded after June 1 the Rams would save $27 million and if cut they would save $23 million. If Stafford were to remain in Los Angeles, there's no doubt there would be additional restructuring.
"We don't want to have that go on again," Rams head coach Sean McVay told ESPN's Sarah Barshop about how late they finalized Stafford's contract situation in 2024. "I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there's a lot of love coming from our part. I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario."
Stafford will be turning 37 years old in February and despite his age still had a good season at age 36. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024, leading the Rams to an NFC West title and a divisional round appearance.
It would make the most sense for the Rams to restructure Stafford's contract and stick with him as their quarterback in 2024. The only other quarterback the Rams have currently rostered is Stetson Bennett, and if Los Angeles moves on from Stafford another team will be quick to snatch him up.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny