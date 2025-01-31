WWE Royal Rumble: CM Punk installed as new betting favorite after fan surge
By Simon Head
Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble is shaping up to be a classic.
With a host of big names already declaring their participation and a number of possible routes the bookers could take things, the field looks wide open ahead of Rumble night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
But, while you could make a strong argument for a host of different WWE superstars, one name is dominating the betting ahead of the event – CM Punk.
WATCH: 2025 WWE Royal Rumble live on Peacock
According to odds comparison site Oddspedia, Punk is now a +150 favorite to win the Rumble, with those odds reflecting an implied probability of 40 percent that he’ll be the last man standing in Indy on Saturday night.
Punk has been backed all the way in to those short odds after initially being listed as a +450 shot, with fans flocking to their betting accounts to back the “Second City Saint” to book himself a title shot against the champion of his choosing at WrestleMania in Las Vegas later this year.
The previous betting favorite, John Cena, sits second in the betting, at +200, while Roman Reigns is listed at +300.
There’s a fair chance we’ll see Punk collide with his two biggest adversaries during the Rumble match, with Seth Rollins a +650 chance, and Drew McIntyre a +1600 shot. But when it comes to the fans' pick it seems clear – CM Punk is the man to beat in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
WWE Royal Rumble: Selected odds
CM Punk +150
John Cena +200
Roman Reigns +300
Seth Rollins +650
Logan Paul +1400
Drew McIntyre +1600
The Rock +1600
Randy Orton +2000
Jey Uso +2000
Brock Lesnar +2500
Sami Zayn +2500
Penta +3300
Ilja Dragunov +3300
Odds via Oddspedia
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
