Texas' Arch Manning sitting as 2025 Heisman Trophy odds favorite proves we need to slow down on hype
The early odds for the 2025 Heisman Trophy have been released, and a somewhat surprising name tops the list of contenders: Arch Manning.
According to ESPN BET's latest odds, the rising sophomore quarterback is the preseason favorite to win the prestigious award for college football's most valuable player.
Manning currently sits at +750 to win the Heisman next season, leading LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800), Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (+1100), Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Penn State's Drew Allar ( both +1200).
RELATED: Arch Manning inks massive NIL deal with Red Bull
I get that these are preseason odds, and that we're not even through spring practice yet, but honestly, that just further proves my point: the Arch Manning hype has gotten entirely out of hand, and everybody needs to take a second and take a deep breath.
We're talking about a 19-year-old quarterback who has started in two games in two seasons at Texas thus far. Those two games were against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State, two programs who aren't exactly powerhouses at the moment (and in ULM's case, hasn't been one since jumping to FBS).
Yes, he looked solid in those games, and yes, he is the most hyped quarterback prospect since at least Trevor Lawrence, and perhaps since either of his uncles, Eli or Peyton. But expecting him to come in and immediately take over a Texas team that is losing its two leading pass catchers in Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Gunnar Helm to the NFL Draft and thrive is the definition of getting caught up in the moment.
Texas is going to be YOUNG on offense next season; their top returning pass catcher will be rising junior DeAndre Moore Jr., followed by true sophomore Ryan Wingo. They have a pair of top 50 recruits coming in, in Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, but expecting the pair to immediately contribute might be a bit ambitious.
That's not to say Manning won't be good, or even great; he certainly has the skills to step right in and be incredible. Every scouting report on him has indicated that Texas has every reason to be excited about his future in Austin, and it's clear they're trying to build a team around him that can contend quickly.
But crowning Manning the Heisman favorite over Nussmeier, who was a genuine bright spot for an otherwise disappointing LSU team; Iamaleava, who looked solid as a redshirt freshman for the Volunteers; and the veteran pair of Allar and Klubnik, who both showed themselves to be capable stars under center, feels like the hype train has jumped the tracks a bit.
Manning has enough pressure on his shoulders at this point, adding "odds-on Heisman favorite" to the list of things he needs to worry about feels a bit much.
