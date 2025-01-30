Super Bowl LIX ads and scary allegations for NBA's Terry Rozier and NFL's Justin Tucker in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
We're just three sleeps away from the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando - can you feel the excitement?...Neither can we...Let's go...Super Bowl LIX advertising to break commercial windfall record: report...Super Bowl 2025 commercials: All the ads and teasers we've seen so far...The best Super Bowl ads of 2025...Heat's Terry Rozier under federal investigation over gambling activity from March 2023 game...WSJ makes it a tough day for Scary Terry...Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists...If this 2021 tweet is true, Tucker is in some trouble...Arch Manning inks massive NIL deal with Red Bull...Cowboys fans might actually love Cam Newton’s Arch Manning-Nick Saban conspiracy...The real-life diet of Arch Manning...Warriors interested in two ex-All-Stars as NBA trade deadline nears...Seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red is like an amicable divorce for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff...'Several' U.S. figure skaters died in DC plane crash aboard American Airlines Flight 5342...Texas, Georgia top list of 2024 College Football Playoff losers with the best shot at winning it all in 2025...Could rangefinders become the new norm on the PGA Tour?...Russian UFC star calls on EA Sports to add signature moves to UFC video game...
RIP: Singer Marianne Faithfull dies at 78
12 fun Super Bowl 2025 prop wagers you should make
Matthew Stafford announces his plans for the 2025 season
Report indicates Bill Belichick 'wasn't pleased' with Raiders hiring Pete Carroll
Utah Hockey Club announces permanent name finalists
Paul Finebaum firmly believes that Jim Harbaugh is a 'disingenuous fraud'
Kentucky basketball fans, the answer is simple: John Calipari is the enemy
Tequila-flavored chicken? Popeyes, Don Julio team up on limited-edition menu
Man launches ‘villain for hire’ service where people bust him to become heroes
Pay raises are shrinking in 2025, CFOs say
Troy Aikman urges NFL to get calls right amid gambling partnerships
Rory McIlroy pots his second career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach
Maybe it'll get his mind off the whole Jimmy Butler situation...
Sydney Sweeney, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal walk into Katz's for a Super Bowl ad
Hey, at least he's leaning into it
The "Tweaker" video has dropped
Daniel Snyder never would have done this
Leave on a high note
Expect crab legs to make an appearance
The Process is pretty busted at this point
Expect this story to continue into the offseason
