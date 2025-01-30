Kentucky basketball fans, the answer is simple: John Calipari is the enemy
By Tyler Reed
The most anticipated game of the college basketball regular season isn't taking place on Tobacco Road.
It will be in Lexington, KY, at the cathedral known as Rupp Arena, when John Calipari brings his Arkansas Razorbacks in to take on his former Kentucky Wildcats.
The Calipari era in Lexington will never be duplicated. A national title, multiple Final Four appearances, the program was better for Calipari being there.
However, the program and the legendary coach also had an ugly ending, as the team hasn't made it out of the first weekend of March Madness since 20219.
This week, emotions have been torn on the treatment Calipari should get at the game on Saturday. Will fans boo, or will they cheer? The answer is simple, they boo.
One can be beyond grateful that Calipari left his mark in Lexington. One can also be upset that he told the fanbase he wanted to bring the Wildcats back to glory before bouncing for the frozen chicken nugget kingdom that was promising a Brink's truck of NIL opportunity.
Calipari stayed in your conference with a team that has the Kentucky game circled every season. His attentions were to find his swagger again and tout it over the brass in Lexington.
One of the more beautiful things about sports is the ability to evoke emotions. There will be plenty of emotions on Saturday when Calipari walks into Rupp Arena.
Have love for Calipari if you want, but cheering an opposing coach in a game makes me feel that the Kentucky fanbase has gone soft.
For a few hours on Saturday, make Calipari realize that the locomotive known as Kentucky basketball is still going strong without him.
