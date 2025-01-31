Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr share concerns about Jimmy Butler joining Warriors
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors being interested in acquiring an All-Star-caliber wing scorer is no surprise. The big revelation is that they're reconsidering players who were previously thought to be deal breakers — Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported Wednesday that Golden State would only consider trading for Butler or LaVine if the price is right. The Warriors are dangling a protected 2025 first-round pick to see if Miami, Chicago or any other team will bite.
LaVine is seen as the "safer option" by Golden State. Butler is viewed as the two-way star who "jolts the Warriors' playoff ceiling higher."
No major move happens without the approval of Stephen Curry, though. And according to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, the two-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion isn't too enamored by the idea of adding the combustible Butler to the Warriors' delicate mix.
"My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler's fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings," O'Connor said on his podcast Thursday.
"So Golden State's indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr's worries about the personality fit there."
The worries of Curry and Kerr have to do with the volatile star already on the Warriors: Draymond Green. While Green has surprisingly bonded with mercurial teammates, he and Butler would be too likely to clash.
Butler remains steadfast in seeking a trade from Miami. The 35-year-old Butler, whose pursuit of a contract extension has led to an ugly stalemate with Heat president Pat Riley, has identified two teams he doesn't want to play for. According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are on Butler's no-trade list.
