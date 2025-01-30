Adam Silver proposes wacky NBA rule changes
By Max Weisman
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, and when asked what the wildest ideas the league has ever considered, Silver presented two that would dramatically change the game.
"One that's only been discussed a little, I wouldn't put it necessarily in the category of being so wild, is potentially two free throws for a foul on a 3-point shot," Silver said. "I don't necessarily think I would do it in the last two minutes of a game, but I think that's something interesting."
The other rule change Silver presented would be changing the length of a quarter from 12 minutes down to 10. He told Patrick he was a fan of the idea, but acknowledged he'd be in the minority. Here's the full conversation.
The foul shot change would dramatically change perimeter defense. Three-point shots would be much more heavily contested, which could decrease the number of threes taken per game and increase the variety of shots fans see in a game. Through 1,376 games this season, there have been 610 fouls on three-point shots, less than half a foul per game.
Thankfully, though, Silver acknowledged that if implemented, this change wouldn't affect the final two minutes of a game. Teams have increasingly been fouling up three in late-game situations, and if this change affected the entire game, teams would be able to freely foul on three point shots while up three.
His second rule change, shortening quarters to 10 minutes, would be in line with other leagues around the world.
"As we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes," he said. "And I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I'm not sure that many others are. I mean, putting aside what it means for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits."
Silver acknowledged that no one's been complaining about the length of games, but 10 minute quarters would mean roughly two-hour games, compared to games that last 2:15-2:30 now. Cutting eight minutes off each game would the equivalent of removing a little less than 14 games per season, potentially impacting load management in a positive way.
Both of these rule changes do not seem to be something the league is seriously considering, and if they begin to, Silver said it will take a long time to be implemented.
