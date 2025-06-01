WNBA star Caitlin Clark cheers on Pacers vs. Knicks in Game 6 of NBA Playoffs
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is sidelined for at least two weeks as she recovers from a quad strain, but that won't keep her from cheering on the Indiana Pacers.
The injured Indiana Fever guard was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Saturday night's Game 6 between the Pacers and New York Knicks.
With a win, the Pacers will advance to the NBA Finals, while a Knicks game would force Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
Clark was cheering on the Pacers courtside along with Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston.
In past games, Clark has brought good luck to the Pacers, so they will be hoping for more of the same in the potential close-out game.
The Fever, meanwhile, will be hoping Clark returns to the court sooner rather than later.
In two games without the superstar guard and reigning Rookie of the Year, the Fever are 0-2 and have fallen to 2-4 on the season.
This season, Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.
