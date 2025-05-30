Oilers fans horrified when Connor McDavid touches Western Conference trophy
By Tyler Reed
NHL fans are going to be treated to a Stanley Cup Final match this season, between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.
The Panthers took care of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Oilers sent the Dallas Stars packing for the second straight season in the Western Conference Finals.
RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks become Detroit Red Wings-lite with hiring of Jeff Blashill
The Panthers bested the Oilers last year in the Stanley Cup Final in a classic seven-game series. However, the entire nation of Canada is probably rooting for the Oilers this year, as the country has not hoisted the Stanley Cup since 1993
However, things may already be off to a rocky start for the Oilers, if you happen to believe in superstitions.
Evidently, it is taboo for a player to touch the Conference Finals trophy. Doing so could bring bad luck to your team ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.
However, Connor McDavid isn't even a little "stitious", as the Oilers star proudly hoisted the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the team took down the Stars.
Listen. I'm all for believing in the supernatural, to an extent. But Canada, baby, maybe it is time to mix things up a bit, aye?
The country hasn't won the big series since the year that I was born. I wake up now with lower back pain every morning, and if I slept the wrong way, my neck doesn't move. That means I'm old, and that you haven't won the most prestigious trophy in hockey in quite a while. Let McDavid cook.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst gives surprising trade destination for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
NFL: Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales
MLB: Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career
SPORTS MEDIA: Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes
VIRAL: Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar
LISTS: March Madness Odds in May: The 14 Favorites to Win 2026 Men’s Title