Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull crack NSFW joke during Indiana Fever Media Day
By Josh Sanchez
We are just days away from the start of the 2025 WNBA season and the regular season will tip-off in just over two weeks. In the meantime, teams like the Indiana Fever are going through training camp and media days, meaning Caitlin Clark is back and providing some hilarious content.
Clark and fellow guard Lexie Hull teamed up at media day for a photoshoot where they had a ridiculous NSFW exchange that made it's way to the team's official X account.
After Clark noticed a bruise on Hull's thigh, chaos followed.
Clark wasted no time bringing the jokes.
WARNING: NSFW language can be heard in the video below.
Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has been known for trolling her teammates dating back to her days as an NCAA record-setter at Iowa.
It's clear that she's not letting that part of her personality go anytime soon.
The Fever are set to get their preseason campaign underway in just three days, with a showdown against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 3. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and all WNBA preseason games will stream live on WNBA League Pass as part of a free preview.
Indiana, which revamped its roster during the offseason to build a strong supporting cast for Clark, opens the 2025 WNBA season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17. In the meantime, the rebuilt roster will take time to work on team chemistry.
