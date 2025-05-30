Former NFL star Antonio Brown drops the worst rap song of 2025 with Kodak Black
By Josh Sanchez
Troubled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been a total disaster since walking away from football. He has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, and now he's trying to make a comeback in a new career.
There was a brief period after his playing days where AB tried to make it as a rapper. He wasn't very good and seemed to take the hit.
But now, Brown is back with his latest attempt at making it as a rapper.
The controverisal pass catcher turned tweet dropped a record titled, "I LUV ALL THE OPPS," with Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black.
Listen at your own risk.
This was as much of a trainwreck as his tenure with the Raiders.
One may say that Antonio Brown should stick to his day job, but at this point, it's hard to say what his day job even is.
What he shouldn't be doing, though, is making music.
