The Big Lead

Former NFL star Antonio Brown drops the worst rap song of 2025 with Kodak Black

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable decisions since walking away from the NFL, and his latest is a terrible rap song with Kodak Black.

By Josh Sanchez

NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Troubled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been a total disaster since walking away from football. He has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, and now he's trying to make a comeback in a new career.

There was a brief period after his playing days where AB tried to make it as a rapper. He wasn't very good and seemed to take the hit.

But now, Brown is back with his latest attempt at making it as a rapper.

MORE: Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette hilariously mic'd up during Stanley Cup playoffs

The controverisal pass catcher turned tweet dropped a record titled, "I LUV ALL THE OPPS," with Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black.

Listen at your own risk.

This was as much of a trainwreck as his tenure with the Raiders.

One may say that Antonio Brown should stick to his day job, but at this point, it's hard to say what his day job even is.

MORE: Chip Kelly's comments on Ashton Jeanty's stance go viral for all the wrong reasons

What he shouldn't be doing, though, is making music.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown stands on the court during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets.
Former NFL player Antonio Brown stands on the court during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: ESPN analyst gives surprising trade destination for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

NFL: Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales

MLB: Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career

SPORTS MEDIA: Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes

VIRAL: Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar

Home/Sports Media