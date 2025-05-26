Caitlin Clark injury: Indiana Fever star expected to miss multiple weeks
By Josh Sanchez
The Indiana Fever suffered a brutal loss on Monday, May 26, with the team announcing that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has suffered a quadriceps injury that will keep her out multiple weeks.
According to the team, Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be re-evaluated at a later date.
"Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced today," the team announced in a statement. "Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation."
This season, Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game for the 2-2 Fever.
In her most recent outing against the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday, Clark went 2-for-11 from three-point range and finished with 18 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds, but also tallied 10 turnovers.
It was the second straight game where Clark struggled from behind the arc. In the prior game, Clark went 0-for-5 from three, marking the first time in her professional career that she failed to record a three-pointer. She finished with just 11 points, six assists, and four rebounds.
Clark missed the Fever's preseason opener due to a left leg injury, so you have to wonder whether it has been a lingering issue that has caused her early season struggles.
Up next for the Fever is a trip to the nation's capital to face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 28.
