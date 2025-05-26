The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark injury: Indiana Fever star expected to miss multiple weeks

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a quad injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks, the Indiana Fever announced.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in action against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in action against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Indiana Fever suffered a brutal loss on Monday, May 26, with the team announcing that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has suffered a quadriceps injury that will keep her out multiple weeks.

According to the team, Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be re-evaluated at a later date.

MORE: Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after Fever narrowly edge Dream

"Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced today," the team announced in a statement. "Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark before a game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark before a game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This season, Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game for the 2-2 Fever.

In her most recent outing against the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday, Clark went 2-for-11 from three-point range and finished with 18 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds, but also tallied 10 turnovers.

MORE: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark ties WNBA history after incredible feat

It was the second straight game where Clark struggled from behind the arc. In the prior game, Clark went 0-for-5 from three, marking the first time in her professional career that she failed to record a three-pointer. She finished with just 11 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Clark missed the Fever's preseason opener due to a left leg injury, so you have to wonder whether it has been a lingering issue that has caused her early season struggles.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court before a game against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court before a game against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Up next for the Fever is a trip to the nation's capital to face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, May 28.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more

NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors

NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar

HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship

VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong

Home/WNBA New