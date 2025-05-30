Scott Hanson officially announces return to 'NFL Redzone'
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NFL season is less than 100 days away, and football fans were treated to some good news. As we wrap up May, it was announced that NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson would be returning for a 17th season.
It was previously reported that Hanson would "likely" return as the host, but now there is official word.
Hanson announced the good news with a simple message on social media.
"100 days from now = NFL RedZone," Hanson wrote on X. "[And] for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of touchdowns to watch together!"
It's great news that Hanson will be back, because Sundays just wouldn't feel the same without him.
The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season will be September 7. So, mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready, because it's going to be another fun ride. And there's no better way to enjoy it than to have Scott Hanson at the helm.
