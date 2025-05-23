Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after Fever narrowly edge Dream
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been a revolutionary player for the league and women's basketball. Along with her skills on the court, Clark makes an impact off of the court with the time she makes for her fans, especially young girls who she inspires.
Clark and the Indiana Fever rolled into State Farm Arena on Thursday night to face the Atlanta Dream and squeaked out a hardfought win despite Clark's poor outing from behind the arc.
For the first time in her professional career, Clark shot zero percent from the three-point line, going 0-5.
Despite the disappointing outing, Clark took the time to interact with a young fan on her way off of the court and gifted her game-worn Nike sneakers before autographing them.
Clark was wearing her Nike Kobe 5 PEs in Iowa Hawkeyes colors.
Here is a closer look:
This is what the game and being a professional athlete is all about. Athletes like Clark who take the time to interact the fans will keep them coming to games and get more interested in following their favorite athletes.
Clark and the Fever will return to action at home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the defending champion New York Liberty to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
