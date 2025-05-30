MLB News: Rookie of the Year Award favorite suffers season-ending injury
In a recent poll of 34 MLB.com staffers, the early favorite to capture the National League Rookie of the Year Award was Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Smith-Shawver.
At the time (May 20), Smith-Shawver's 2.33 ERA in seven starts led all qualified NL rookies. So did his 40 strikeouts. Opponents were hitting just .218 against him.
Smith-Shawver is still eligible for the Rookie of the Year award, but he is no longer the favorite. The hard-throwing righty has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will undergo season-ending surgery.
Regardless of the surgery prescribed for Smith-Shawver, he'll miss the rest of the 2025 season and likely part of 2026, as well.
In nine starts, he went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA, with 42 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. Smith-Shawver was a valuable cog in a Braves rotation that's been missing veteran Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder surgery) and Spencer Strider (Tommy John surgery recovery; hamstring strain) for all or part of this season.
Now, Atlanta will look to others to fill in as it looks to salvage a season that began with seven consecutive losses, and still has the Braves three games under .500 (26-29) through Thursday.
