WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab
By Matt Reed
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark won't be on the court with her teammates for the next few WNBA games, but the second-year phenom is still finding ways to stay active during her downtime just a few weeks into the season.
Clark is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a quad injury, but the Fever guard was seen Wednesday night at her team's game doing just about every other task possible to keep herself busy while Indiana takes on the Washington Mystics.
First, Clark was seen walking into the arena babysitting one of her coach's children, which made for an adroable moment in the front of the cameras.
Once the Fever took the court, Clark was then seen acting as the team photographer grabbing action shots of her Indiana teammates before signing a bunch of autographs for fans. It's pretty clear that even when she's not dazzling the league with her impressive shooting that there's very few things Clark isn't capable of doing.
