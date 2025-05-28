The Big Lead

WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab

Even though the Fever guard is sidelined for a few games, Clark is still finding ways to be useful on the Indiana bench.

By Matt Reed

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to officiating during a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to officiating during a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark won't be on the court with her teammates for the next few WNBA games, but the second-year phenom is still finding ways to stay active during her downtime just a few weeks into the season.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark generated massive economic boost for WNBA in 2024

Clark is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a quad injury, but the Fever guard was seen Wednesday night at her team's game doing just about every other task possible to keep herself busy while Indiana takes on the Washington Mystics.

First, Clark was seen walking into the arena babysitting one of her coach's children, which made for an adroable moment in the front of the cameras.

Once the Fever took the court, Clark was then seen acting as the team photographer grabbing action shots of her Indiana teammates before signing a bunch of autographs for fans. It's pretty clear that even when she's not dazzling the league with her impressive shooting that there's very few things Clark isn't capable of doing.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win

CFB: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers

SPORTS MEDIA: Legendary sportscaster shares deeply personal reason for avoiding sports gambling

WNBA: WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game

VIRAL: Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap

Home/WNBA New