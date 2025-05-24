Caitlin Clark’s epic comeback after being shoved by Rhyne Howard goes viral
The WNBA season is well and truly underway, and unsurprisingly, the early spotlight has been on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The team has won two of their first three games, beating the Atlanta Dream on Friday, having lost narrowly to them in their previous game.
Clark has started the season hot, although it was Natasha Howard that stepped up in the 81-76 win. Caitlin had only 11 points on the night and didn't make a single three-pointer. However, she was still being spoken about after the game, following her hilarious interaction with Rhyne Howard.
Howard was playing tough defense against Clark, when the Fever superstar seemingly had enough and pushed off in return. There was some shoving that followed as Howard didn't back down after Clark's foul. This led to a hilarious comeback from Caitlin.
"I'm not scared of you," the 23-year-old said as she walked away, making a hilarious face to boot.
The interaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans on Reddit loving the fire.
"That face sent me to the moon," one fan hilariously wrote. "This is hilarious purely because we know they are friends," another pointed out.
"I love Rhyne, but why didn't she get called for that unnecessary contact," a third fan asked. A fourth fan added, "I don’t understand why they can’t get better refs."
A fifth fan suggested that this revealed something about Clark, writing, "Listen. That reaction was classic, 'I have brothers at home' response."
"There you go, Clark. That's why you did all them push-ups in the off season," a sixth fan said.
The entire interaction was quite hilarious. It didn't seem serious at all, and Howard and Clark are famously on good terms with one another. It seems Caitlin has handed fans an epic reaction they can turn into a meme, though.
