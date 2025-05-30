J. R. Smith’s wild ‘ring fever’ moment with Jalen Brunson goes viral
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took care of business in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Playing in front of a passionate NYC crowd stuffed with the biggest celebrities while facing elimination is a daunting task, but they got the job done.
Despite the Knicks needing to win two more games to advance, including one in Indiana, the mood was surprisingly jubilant in Madison Square Garden after the game. One of the people who seemed most thrilled was former Knick J. R. Smith, who shared a hilarious moment with Brunson postgame.
RELATED: Charles Barkley jokes he’s going to hell in hilarious Madison Square Garden rant
JB was trying to do an ESPN interview, and Smith kept rubbing his hand with two NBA championship rings on it on his shoulder. "You got ring fever now," he could be heard saying.
NBA fans thought the moment was an utterly hilarious one, sharing their reactions on social media.
"Blessing of the Henny God," one fan wrote. "This is everything to me," a Knicks fan said about the hilarious interaction.
"JR Smith just rubbed the NY Knicks out of championship contention for the next 50 years lol... Knicks fans should be this man," a third fan said.
RELATED: New York Knicks stars join elite NBA Playoffs company after Game 5 win
"This is an all-time J. R. moment," a fourth fan claimed. "Jalen Brunson he’s gonna make sure KNICKS IN 7," another added.
It'll take a lot more than some J. R. Smith mojo for the Knicks to complete what would be an unbelievable 3-1 comeback. No matter what happens, though, fans can be sure that Brunson will do everything he can to get it done somehow.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst gives surprising trade destination for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
NFL: Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales
MLB: Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career
SPORTS MEDIA: Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes
VIRAL: Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar