Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket for pre-game fit
By Josh Sanchez
Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull understood the assignment and stole the show ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the WNBA champion New York Liberty.
Hull pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse feeling festive in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway jacket ahead of this weekend's Indy 500.
The jacket brought a pop of color to her all-black fit.
That is how it's done.
The Fever come into the game at 2-1, while the defending champs sit at 2-0 to start the season. The Fever scored a hardfought 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, getting revenge for a loss just days earlier.
New York, meanwhile, delivered a 99-74 shellacking of the Chicago Sky, who fell to 0-2.
This season, Hull is averaging 8.3 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Tip-off between the Fever and Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with live streaming available on Paramount+ and WNBA League Pass.
