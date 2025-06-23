Weekend Roundup: Thunder take crown, complicated legacy, Durant to Houston, and more
By Tyler Reed
Summer has arrived, as it was so hot in my neck of the woods this past weekend that my mind continued to say, "Man, it's a hot one," like I was Rob Thomas.
So, what does one do when the heat is unbearable outside? You stay in the house glued to the couch watching sports, of course.
There's plenty to dissect from this past weekend, so without further ado, let's get to work. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Thunder Roll
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the superior team all season, and on Sunday night, became champions of the NBA.
No one expected the series with the Indiana Pacers to go all seven games; however, in the end, the Thunder took care of business.
What A Weekend
MMA fans got a little bit of a surprise when Dana White announced the retirement of Jon Jones, meaning a fight with Tom Aspinall will not be happening.
As fans looked back on Jones' legacy in the UFC, news of a new misdemeanor charge against the former two division champion hit social media. Jones may very well be the greatest MMA fighter of all time. However, his legacy is tarnished by his actions outside the octagon.
New Home
Just before the NBA season officially wrapped up, NBA insider Shams Charania really got the people going with the news of Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets had an incredible season that ended in a disappointing postseason appearance. However, now the team will lean on a veteran like Durant to help them over the hump.
Scripted?
The news of Durant's trade came when the newest member of the Rockets was on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City. The moment had a professional wrestling feel to it. Did the league wait to make the news public until Durant took the stage? Smells scripted to me.
Rivalries Never Die
News of Jon Jones' retirement did not sit well with his greatest rival, Daniel Cormier. Cormier immediately hopped on his YouTube channel to call Jones a quitter. If you have a rival, may it stay as heated as the hate Cormier has for Jones.
Geaux Tigers
The LSU Tigers are champions of the college baseball world after taking down Coastal Carolina in two straight games.
You may not have wanted the Tigers to win, but we can all agree that this may have been the greatest uniform combinations in the history of the series.
Step Right Up
When a team pays a player nearly a billion dollars, the hope is that the player becomes the greatest player on the field. Juan Soto had not been that player in his rough start with the New York Mets. However, his performance this past Saturday has Mets fans starting to believe.
GOAT Meet GOAT
Fanatics Fest looked like a dream come true for any sports fan, and the event got even bigger when LeBron James and Tom Brady shared the stage.
Brady is known as the greatest player ever to play football, and the king of the pigskin wanted the folks to know that James is the greatest ever to play with the roundball. So much greatness on that stage, are we even worthy of witnessing it?
The Hero San Antonio Deserves
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama returned from his visit to China, looking like a brand new man.
The trip is reminiscent of Bruce Wayne leaving the country to become Batman, so maybe the Spurs have their new hero.
Fever Enforcer
There has been a lot of discussion about how Caitlin Clark has been officiated in the WNBA. Some feel the officials are allowing way too much to happen to the Indiana Fever star. Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham has spoken out on the league's officiating to its biggest star.
Cunningham is fine with being the enforcer for Clark, and the league may have created a new fan favorite in the process. Was that the goal all along?
Stick To Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow probably wishes that cameras weren't around to see his first attempt at throwing a baseball during Fanatics Fest.
Burrow's throw looked something like the drunk uncle at the barbecue telling everyone he used to be all state before throwing the worst looking wiffleball pitch anyone has ever seen. Good thing he is really good at throwing that football.
The Best Is Yet To Come
If you're new to the game, John Cena threw away his babyface role in the WWE and has taken a step to the dark side.
Fans have been waiting for the move to click, and it may have done just that with Cena's memorable promo on last week's episode of 'SmackDown'. Us wrestling nerds may be starting to see the best work of the run we never expected to see.
Going To Need A Bigger Stomach
The New York Yankees delivered the goods with their 'JAWS' milkshake that was sold at Yankee Stadium this past weekend.
The milkshake was in celebration of the movie's 50th anniversary this past Friday, and if you were lucky enough to visit Yankee Stadium, you will be one of the select few to say you tried the milkshake, as it was only served this past weekend. Every time I see a picture of the shake, I want to order 20 bags of gummy blue sharks.
That's all we got for this edition of the Weekend Roundup. We're dealing with another dread Monday; however, the countdown to 5 O'Clock is on.
So, what better song to get you through the day than Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett's 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere'?
This song is the anthem of just wanting to shut down the computer, kick off your shoes, and crack open a cold one. Now that it's officially summer, we are all looking forward to quitting time.
Until then, try to find the light in the darkest day of the week.