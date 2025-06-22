Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
By Matt Reed
Game 7 of the NBA Finals won't be the only major drama in the basketball world on Sunday after the Phoenix Suns made a massive trade that sent one of the league's top superstars to another Western Conference contender.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania dropped the news bomb Sunday revealing that Kevin Durant will be traded to the Houston Rockets, while the Suns will get back a huge haul of players and draft picks, including the no. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
For Durant, the young core of players on the Rockets will be a promising destination for him to hopefully restart his career after a few disappointing seasons in Phoenix.
The most interesting returning piece for the Suns is Rockets star Jalen Green, who averaged over 21 points per game this season while shooting over 41 percent from the field. The 23 year old was drafted by Houston back in 2021, however, now he'll have the chance to team up with Phoenix star Devin Booker.
