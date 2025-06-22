The Big Lead

Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night

New York Mets fans rejoice after prized free agent Juan Soto had a monster night against NL East foe, the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Tyler Reed

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The New York Mets went all in this past offseason when they signed former New York Yankees star Juan Soto to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal.

So, it shouldn't be a surprise when fans want to see immediate success from someone who is earning that much dough.

RELATED: Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment

However, Soto has been under the microscope in the first half of his first season with the franchise. Coming into the weekend, Soto was well below his career batting average, as well as below his career slugging percentage. But that all may have changed with his dominant performance on Saturday.

In the team's 11-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Soto may have had his unofficial coming out party with the Mets faithful.

Soto had four hits, two of which were of the long ball variety, that brought in four RBI's, while also scoring two runs himself.

The NL East is one of the more competitive divisions in all of baseball. With the Mets, Phillies, and Atlanta Braves all being World Series threats for the past couple of seasons.

The win by the Mets keeps a tie between the team and the Phillies for the top spot in the division. Sunday's final matchup of the weekend series will prove the division with a sole leader. However, the biggest story may be that Soto has found his confidence with his new club.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment

NFL: Eli Manning gets best of Tom Brady again after wild WWE entrance at Fanatics Fest

CFB: Kobe Bryant's five-star nephew commits to Oregon football program

WWE: WWE fans salivating over John Cena's 'SmackDown' promo

VIRAL: Livvy Dunne accidentally breaks FIFA World Cup trophy in hilarious Instagram post

Home/MLB