Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night
By Tyler Reed
The New York Mets went all in this past offseason when they signed former New York Yankees star Juan Soto to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal.
So, it shouldn't be a surprise when fans want to see immediate success from someone who is earning that much dough.
RELATED: Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment
However, Soto has been under the microscope in the first half of his first season with the franchise. Coming into the weekend, Soto was well below his career batting average, as well as below his career slugging percentage. But that all may have changed with his dominant performance on Saturday.
In the team's 11-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Soto may have had his unofficial coming out party with the Mets faithful.
Soto had four hits, two of which were of the long ball variety, that brought in four RBI's, while also scoring two runs himself.
The NL East is one of the more competitive divisions in all of baseball. With the Mets, Phillies, and Atlanta Braves all being World Series threats for the past couple of seasons.
The win by the Mets keeps a tie between the team and the Phillies for the top spot in the division. Sunday's final matchup of the weekend series will prove the division with a sole leader. However, the biggest story may be that Soto has found his confidence with his new club.
