Kevin Durant discovers his next NBA trade destination while onstage at Fanatics Fest
By Matt Reed
Kevin Durant is heading to the Houston Rockets after spending his recent years with the Phoenix Suns, and while the veteran NBA superstar likely knew he was going to be heading to a new team the way he learned about the trade was a bit unconventional.
RELATED: Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
Many star athletes from the NFL, NBA and other top sports have been at Fanatics Fest this weekend celebrating all things sports, and that included Durant on Sunday when he found out he's going to be playing for Houston next season.
The former NBA champion was on stage at the event being interviewed by NBA reporter Taylor Rooks, before she dropped the news to the Suns star and the crowd erupted over the development.
While Fanatics Fest has had plenty of of fun moments like Tom Brady and Eli Manning feuding in a WWE-esque segment, the Durant trade was certainly a big opportunity to shift the focus back to the NBA as the league prepares for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
