WWE fans salivating over John Cena's 'SmackDown' promo
By Tyler Reed
If you feel that 2025 has felt upside down, then there could be one reason for that feeling. That reason is when beloved WWE icon John Cena decided to join the dark side earlier this year.
Yes, after years of WWE fans wondering if Cena would finally turn to the dark side, in March, the most beloved character in the company's history finally gave fans the 'heel' turn they always dreamed of.
However, some things are better left in your imagination, and Cena's work on the dark side has been less than magical, if you were to ask fans. However, last night on 'SmackDown', that all changed.
After putting his Night of Champions opponent, CM Punk, through a table, Cena delivered what many fans are saying is his best promo since becoming a bad guy on WWE television.
If you are in touch with Cena's career, then you would know this promo is a nod to the legendary 'Pipe Bomb' promo Punk cut on Cena over a decade ago.
2025 will be the final year fans see Cena in the squared circle. Last summer, Cena made that announcement, and with everything we know at this moment, fans only have six more months to watch one of the greatest to ever do it.
It appears Cena is finally hitting his stride in a storyline no one ever expected.
