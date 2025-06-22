Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones 'quit' by not fighting Tom Aspinall
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, Dana White made the shocking announcement that Jon Jones would be retiring from the UFC.
Many wondered if Jones would defend his heavyweight crown against the UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. However, the dreams of that fight have been put to bed by Jones and the company.
It didn't take long for longtime Jones rival, Daniel Cormier, to go after the decision to retire by Jones. On his official YouTube channel, Cormier questioned if Jones actually quit because he did not want to fight Aspinall.
It's good to see that some rivalries will never die. The UFC was built on mega rivalries like Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, or Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo. The rivalry between Cormier and Jones is one of the biggest in the company's history.
While it is easy to find faults in Jones' legacy due to issues outside of the octagon with legal troubles, or when he failed a drug test before a fight with Cormier. However, saying Jones is afraid to fight someone seems a little bit too much.
Listen, I'm team DC. No one wanted to see Jones lose more to Cormier than me. However, there's no debate that Jones is the greatest fighter in MMA history. These comments by Cormier feel like a frustrated fan, like myself, who just wants to see Jones hit the canvas one good time before he officially called it a career.
