Sophie Cunningham takes shot at WNBA's inability to protect 'star player' Caitlin Clark
The WNBA has seen an explosion in popularity over the last few years, and there's one name that could be cited as being a major reason for that.
Since fans got their first glimpse of Caitlin Clark in her college days at Iowa, fans fell in love with her Steph Curry-esque style of play. Clark's ability to load up a deep shot from anywhere on the court has created excitement around her game.
So, it was no surprise when the Indiana Fever had the chance to take Clark first overall in the WNBA Draft last season that she would become an instant star.
However, just like every sports league, the star player has a target on their back, and hard fouls have come Clark's way as her popularity rises.
After things got a little physical with Clark during the Fever's recent game with the Connecticut Sun, Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham had her back and returned the physicality, which caused tensions to flare during the game.
Now, Cunningham is speaking out about how the league handles its top star.
"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a buildup for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. At the end of the day, I am gonna protect my teammates," Cunningham said when speaking with the media on the incident against the Sun.
It appears the WNBA has a situation on its hands.
